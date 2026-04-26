Russia's Defence Minister Meets Kim Jong-Un In Pyongyang

MENAFN - IANS) Pyongyang, April 26 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov held talks in Pyongyang on Sunday, Russian media reported.

They discussed the current state and prospects of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, state-owned news agency TASS reported.

Defence Minister Belousov said: "We agreed with the DPRK Ministry of Defence to transition military cooperation to a sustainable, long-term basis. We are ready to sign a Russian-Korean Military Cooperation Plan for the period 2027-2031 this year."

He also noted that it was a great honour to meet with the leader of North Korea, and thanked him for the traditionally warm welcome extended to the Russian delegation in Pyongyang.

He highlighted that Russian-Korean interstate relations "are at an unprecedentedly high level".

Belousov stated that the North Korean leader's decision to invite a Russian military delegation to the opening of a museum and memorial complex is highly appreciated by the Russian Ministry of Defence. "It is a great honour and privilege for us to take part in this historic event."

"The current year promises to be no less eventful in terms of bilateral contacts in a wide range of areas."

North Korea deployed around 15,000 combat troops to support Russia in the war after leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a strategic partnership treaty in June 2024.

On April 26 last year, Russia declared it had recaptured the Kursk region from Ukrainian forces, with North Korean troops playing a role in the operation.

Russia's lower house of parliament Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin visited Pyongyang to attend the opening ceremony of a memorial museum honouring soldiers killed while fighting for Russia in its war with Ukraine.

Kim also met Volodin earlier, and during the meeting, Volodin conveyed Russian President Putin's greetings and best wishes, as well as congratulations on Kim's reelection as Chairman of the State Affairs Directorate.

–IANS

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