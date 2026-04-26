BJP Slams Punjab Police For Failing To Protect Residences Of Mps

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 26 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday criticised the Punjab Police for failing to protect residences of Members of Parliament from alleged attacks by political goons linked to the Aam Aadmi Party.

Taking the state DGP to task, Chugh said in a statement that“if the Punjab Police cannot ensure the safety of representatives holding constitutional offices, it is time for central security forces to step in and take over the responsibility”.

He further alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party has completely collapsed in the state, with several prominent leaders deserting the party due to its“immoral and corrupt practices”. Chugh added that the developments involving Punjab's Rajya Sabha MPs have exposed the party's failure to deliver on its promises.

He claimed that under the AAP rule, Punjab has turned into a state dominated by mafias and gangsters, where anti-national elements are operating freely amid what he described as the party's petty politicking.

Meanwhile, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has expressed suspicion of a scam in the purchase of old gunny bags by the government and has written to Union Food Supply Minister Prahlad Joshi, seeking an investigation.

He said old gunny bags available in the market for around Rs 22 each have allegedly been purchased by the Aam Aadmi Party government, which claims to be“fiercely honest”, at Rs 43.89 per bag. He said that allegations of a scam have surfaced in this matter, and therefore, it should be investigated.

In his letter, Jakhar wrote that under the Decentralised Procurement Scheme (DCP), the Punjab government is using old gunny bags for filling wheat. However, the expenditure on purchasing these old gunny bags raises serious concerns of corruption.

He further stated that old gunny bags are actually available in the market at about Rs 22 per bag, whereas the government is reportedly procuring them at approximately Rs 43.89 per bag. This indicates the possibility of large-scale commission taking and corruption in the entire process, Jakhar added.