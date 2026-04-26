Operation WIPE: NCB Targets Online Sale Of NDPS Drugs All You Need To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has launched 'Operation WIPE' for tackling the growing threat of online drug trafficking, officials said on 26 April.

The operation – 'Web-based Illicit Activities Prevention & Enforcement' – aims to prevent the misuse of online platforms for the illegal sale and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs regulated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS), the Bureau said in a statememt.

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The initiative builds upon the success of an earlier crackdown in July 2025 under Operation MED-MAX, wherein NCB dismantled a highly sophisticated transnational drug trafficking syndicate operating across Asia, North America, Europe, and Australia with the help of US DEA ( Drug Enforcement Administration ), AFP ( Australian Federal Police ) and other Foreign Drug Law Enforcement Agencies.

The operation was conducted based on the input jointly developed by US DEA and NCB India. This case which originated from the seizure of 3.7 kg of tramadol tablets in India, uncovered an organised network that exploited digital platforms to conduct illicit business.

Investigations revealed that the syndicate operated a call centre in Udupi, Karnataka, which handled global orders through a leading online B2B platform. Pharmaceutical drugs regulated under the NDPS Act were listed online, and customers were contacted directly for supply without any legitimate documentation.

Payments were routed through cryptocurrencies, PayPal, and other remittance channels, while international re-shippers were used for last-mile delivery. Coordinated efforts with global partners led to multiple arrests, identification of the kingpin based in the UAE, and enforcement actions abroad, including seizures and dismantling of clandestine facilities.

What is Operation WIPE?

“Drawing on these insights, Operation WIPE focuses on proactive monitoring of the surface web to detect and disrupt similar illegal activities. The operation is supported by intelligence inputs from the International Narcotics Control Board's SNOOP (Scanning Novel Opioids on Online Platforms) programme,” the bureau said in the statement.

The NCB is a central law enforcement and intelligence agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

Operation WIPE marks a strategic shift from reactive enforcement to proactive prevention, where illegal listings are detected and removed before they translate into actual trafficking. This approach strengthens India's ability to combat drug networks operating in both physical and digital domains.

“This initiative reflects the Government of India's zero-tolerance policy against narcotics and its unwavering commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks. NCB remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard society from the menace of drugs," the statment said.

122 instances involving 62 substances

Under this initiative, NCB has identified 122 instances involving 62 substances, including commonly abused drugs such as Clonazepam, Diazepa, and Fentanyl. Of these, 58 substances fall under the NDPS Act, while four are classified as controlled substances.

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The NCB has issued formal notices to concerned online platforms, directing them to take immediate action to prevent misuse of their services, it said.“A comprehensive list of NDPS-regulated substances has also been shared to enable proactive identification and removal of such listings. Following verification, platforms like India MART, Tradeindia and Dial4Trade have taken corrective measures, including removal of flagged products and suspension of suspicious vendors,” according to the statement issued on 26 April.

The NCB's technical teams are continuing to monitor the surface web using advanced tools and international intelligence inputs to identify emerging threats and ensure timely intervention, the officials said.

Narcitics Helpline Toll-Free No. 1933

Citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious listings or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, or controlled pharmaceuticals on online marketplaces, social media platforms, or websites, NCB said.

This initiative reflects the Government of India's zero-tolerance policy against narcotics and its unwavering commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks.

Information regarding such illegal online activities may be shared through the MANAS – National Narcotics Helpline (Toll-Free No. 1933). Specific details such as links, screenshots, seller information, or transaction modes can greatly assist enforcement agencies in taking swift action, the NCB said.

“The identity of informants is kept strictly confidential,” it said.

Operation WIPE aims to prevent the misuse of online platforms for the sale of regulated pharmaceutical drugs. The initiative is a strategic shift from reactive enforcement to proactive monitoring of illegal activities. Citizens play a crucial role in reporting suspicious online drug sales, enhancing community safety.

Key Takeaways