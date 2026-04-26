Is Matheesha Pathirana Playing Today In LSG Vs KKR? Ajinkya Rahane Backs Winning Combination In Lucknow In IPL 2026
Pathirana, who was bought for ₹18 crore by the three-time champions during the auction last December, did not play the first seven games for KKR as the Sri Lankan was recovering from an injury suffered during the T20 World cup 2026. Pathirana, joined his new KKR teammates a week back, after getting a No Objection Certificate from Sri Lanka Cricket.LSG vs KKR playing XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tim Seifert(w), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan
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