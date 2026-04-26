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Czech PM Visits Azerbaijan

Czech PM Visits Azerbaijan


2026-04-26 10:03:35
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has departed for a visit to Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

"Azerbaijan. My first official trip outside the EU is just beginning," Andrej Babiš wrote on his page on X.

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AzerNews

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