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Czech PM Visits Azerbaijan
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has departed for a visit to Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.
"Azerbaijan. My first official trip outside the EU is just beginning," Andrej Babiš wrote on his page on X.
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