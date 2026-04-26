Weak PM Modi, 27 Lakh Voters Removed In Bengal, Alleges Kejriwal

Kejriwal Calls PM Modi 'Weak', Alleges Voter Suppression

As the campaigning for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections has intensified across the state, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "weak PM" and alleged that around 27 lakh voters have been removed in West Bengal. "I have come from Delhi to meet you. This is not an ordinary election; it is an election to save the country and to protect democracy. The BJP has deployed its entire machinery in Bengal. This is an attack on Bengali identity and the dignity of the people of Bengal. The whole of Bengal will give BJP, Amit Shah, Modi ji a befitting reply to save democracy and will defeat them badly," he said while addressing the a Jansabha at Beleghata in North Kolkata in support of the TMC's election campaign on Sunday.

He further criticised central government, stating, "In 75 years, such a weak Prime Minister has not been seen. There is widespread ridicule of Modi and Amit Shah on social media. The Prime Minister is unable to speak firmly even on international platforms. They (BJP) are only indulging in dirty politics. This entire election is being fought around SIR. Around 27 lakh voters have been removed in West Bengal. If you are not a voter, it raises questions about your citizenship. I urge those affected to stand with Mamata Didi and campaign door-to-door for her."

Warns BJP Will Halt Welfare Schemes

Kejriwal also alleged that the BJP has reversed several welfare initiatives implemented in Delhi and warned that similar schemes in West Bengal could be halted if the party comes to power. "Today, they (BJP) have destroyed all the good work we did in Delhi. We built good schools, but they closed them. We built Mohalla clinics, we made bus travel free for women, but they stopped that. We made electricity free, and they are going to stop that too. All the work Didi has done here, if you accidentally vote for them, they will stop everything...," he said.

High Turnout in First Phase

The first phase of polling on April 23 saw a staggering 92.35% voter turnout across West Bengal. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies. The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

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