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Shooting Disrupts White House Correspondents’ Dinner
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that a suspect is in custody after shots were fired during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC. Security forces responded rapidly after the disturbance occurred at the high-profile event.
“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
His comments came shortly after he and First Lady Melania Trump were evacuated from the annual gathering at the Washington Hilton Hotel due to a security incident. The evacuation followed reports of gunfire, prompting an immediate response from authorities.
In a separate post, Trump said the First Lady, Vice President JD Vance, and all Cabinet members are “in perfect condition.” He also added, “We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days,” confirming that the event will be postponed.
The Secret Service confirmed that one individual is currently in custody, stating, “The condition of those involved is not yet known, and law enforcement is actively assessing the situation,” as investigations continue.
Later, speaking to reporters, Trump said that a law enforcement officer was injured in the incident, adding, “He's in great shape.”
“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
His comments came shortly after he and First Lady Melania Trump were evacuated from the annual gathering at the Washington Hilton Hotel due to a security incident. The evacuation followed reports of gunfire, prompting an immediate response from authorities.
In a separate post, Trump said the First Lady, Vice President JD Vance, and all Cabinet members are “in perfect condition.” He also added, “We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days,” confirming that the event will be postponed.
The Secret Service confirmed that one individual is currently in custody, stating, “The condition of those involved is not yet known, and law enforcement is actively assessing the situation,” as investigations continue.
Later, speaking to reporters, Trump said that a law enforcement officer was injured in the incident, adding, “He's in great shape.”
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