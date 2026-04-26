Two Dead, Five Injured In Southern Afghanistan Road Accident

MENAFN - IANS) Kabul, April 26 (IANS) At least two persons have been confirmed dead and five others were injured in a road accident in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province on Sunday, a local media outlet TOLOnews reported.

The crash occurred on the outskirts of Khanashin district of the province, killing two passengers on the spot and injuring five others, according to the report.

Without disclosing further details, the media outlet added that all the injured were shifted to a nearby health facility for treatment, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Road accidents remain one of the leading causes of death and injury in Afghanistan, where dilapidated roads, overspeeding, overloading, reckless driving and inadequate safety measures on congested highways are the primary factors behind frequent crashes.

On April 10, a local police official said one person was killed and 15 others were injured when a vehicle crashed into a residential house in eastern Afghanistan's Logar province.

The accident occurred on the outskirts of Pul-e-Alam, the provincial capital, due to reckless driving, provincial police spokesman Mawlawi Ahmadullah Anas said.

The injured were taken to nearby health facilities, where their conditions were reported to be stable, he added.

In a separate incident in neighbouring Nangarhar province on April 8, one person was killed and 35 others injured in another road accident.

Traffic accidents are a leading cause of death in Afghanistan, where reckless driving on congested roads and the poor condition of highways, often lacking proper signage, contribute to frequent crashes in the war-torn country.

On April 3, two commuters were killed and 13 others sustained injuries as a passenger bus veered from the road in eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province, provincial police spokesman Khalid Sarhadi said.

The deadly mishap took place on the main road in Qarabagh district on April 3, the official said, adding that efforts are underway to search for a missing boy.

Blaming reckless driving for the accident, Sarhadi said an investigation into the accident is underway.