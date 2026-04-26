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Oman, Iran Discuss Regional Tensions, Mediation Efforts in Muscat
(MENAFN) Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday to address the “evolving” regional situation and ongoing mediation initiatives aimed at ending the conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel, according to reports.
The meeting was held at Al Barakah Palace in Muscat, as stated by Oman’s Foreign Ministry in a post shared on the US-based social media platform X.
Discussions reportedly included an exchange of views between the two sides on recent regional developments and broader security dynamics.
The Sultan emphasized the need to prioritise “the language of dialogue and diplomacy in the resolution of outstanding issues, thereby contributing to the consolidation of the foundations of lasting peace.”
According to the ministry, Araghchi conveyed Iran’s appreciation for Oman’s “firm” position in supporting diplomatic engagement and its continued efforts to strengthen regional security and stability amid ongoing challenges.
Iran’s state broadcaster also reported that the talks focused on “the latest developments in the regional situation, mediation efforts, and efforts aimed at ending the conflicts.”
Oman has played a consistent mediating role in regional disputes and has previously hosted diplomatic discussions aimed at easing tensions before earlier US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, according to reports.
The latest meeting comes as renewed efforts are underway to restart stalled negotiations between Tehran and Washington following weeks of heightened regional escalation.
The meeting was held at Al Barakah Palace in Muscat, as stated by Oman’s Foreign Ministry in a post shared on the US-based social media platform X.
Discussions reportedly included an exchange of views between the two sides on recent regional developments and broader security dynamics.
The Sultan emphasized the need to prioritise “the language of dialogue and diplomacy in the resolution of outstanding issues, thereby contributing to the consolidation of the foundations of lasting peace.”
According to the ministry, Araghchi conveyed Iran’s appreciation for Oman’s “firm” position in supporting diplomatic engagement and its continued efforts to strengthen regional security and stability amid ongoing challenges.
Iran’s state broadcaster also reported that the talks focused on “the latest developments in the regional situation, mediation efforts, and efforts aimed at ending the conflicts.”
Oman has played a consistent mediating role in regional disputes and has previously hosted diplomatic discussions aimed at easing tensions before earlier US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, according to reports.
The latest meeting comes as renewed efforts are underway to restart stalled negotiations between Tehran and Washington following weeks of heightened regional escalation.
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