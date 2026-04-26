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Ukraine, SA Move to Develop ‘Strategic Security Arrangement’
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine and Saudi Arabia are actively working on developing what he described as a “strategic security arrangement.”
In a statement shared on social media platform X following his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a visit to the Gulf state, Zelenskyy expressed appreciation for what he called “constructive cooperation” and characterized the discussions as “very productive.”
He said the emerging arrangement is being developed across three main areas: the export of Ukrainian “security expertise and capabilities in air defense,” cooperation in the energy sector, and food security.
“We are working together to strengthen our peoples and our partners. We have set tasks for our teams, and I expect their prompt and full implementation,” Zelenskyy said.
He added that such bilateral engagement helps rebuild confidence “when international relations are significantly destabilized,” noting that the discussions also included assessments of developments in the Middle East and the Gulf region.
Zelenskyy further stated that following a recent meeting with European leaders, Ukraine had secured financial guarantees aimed at supporting its resilience. He also said that his discussions with Saudi Arabia are advancing cooperation in security, energy, and infrastructure.
The Ukrainian president also visited Saudi Arabia last month, where he said both sides had reached what he called an “important arrangement” on defense cooperation, laying the groundwork for future contracts, technological collaboration, and investment.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the latest meeting between the crown prince and Zelenskyy took place in Jeddah. The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and explored ways to expand cooperation, while also discussing regional and international issues, including developments in the Middle East and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
In a statement shared on social media platform X following his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a visit to the Gulf state, Zelenskyy expressed appreciation for what he called “constructive cooperation” and characterized the discussions as “very productive.”
He said the emerging arrangement is being developed across three main areas: the export of Ukrainian “security expertise and capabilities in air defense,” cooperation in the energy sector, and food security.
“We are working together to strengthen our peoples and our partners. We have set tasks for our teams, and I expect their prompt and full implementation,” Zelenskyy said.
He added that such bilateral engagement helps rebuild confidence “when international relations are significantly destabilized,” noting that the discussions also included assessments of developments in the Middle East and the Gulf region.
Zelenskyy further stated that following a recent meeting with European leaders, Ukraine had secured financial guarantees aimed at supporting its resilience. He also said that his discussions with Saudi Arabia are advancing cooperation in security, energy, and infrastructure.
The Ukrainian president also visited Saudi Arabia last month, where he said both sides had reached what he called an “important arrangement” on defense cooperation, laying the groundwork for future contracts, technological collaboration, and investment.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the latest meeting between the crown prince and Zelenskyy took place in Jeddah. The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and explored ways to expand cooperation, while also discussing regional and international issues, including developments in the Middle East and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
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