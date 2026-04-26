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Moldova’s Leader Visits Kyiv for Chernobyl Memorial Talks with Zelensky
(MENAFN) Moldovan President Maia Sandu has arrived in Kyiv to take part in commemorations marking the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, which released radioactive contamination across large parts of Europe.
In a statement shared on Facebook, Sandu said she would also hold discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during her visit. She noted that she would travel to the Chernobyl site to honor those who “sacrificed their health or even their lives to protect Europe from an even greater tragedy,” as reported.
She added that the disaster demonstrated how major crises extend beyond national borders and emphasized the importance of international cooperation. She also pointed to the protective structure built over the damaged reactor as an example of coordinated global efforts.
Zelenskyy, writing on Telegram, referenced the containment efforts at the site, noting that an initial protective shelter was later reinforced through an international project involving more than 40 countries, resulting in the New Safe Confinement structure.
He stated that these engineering measures continue to protect against radiation leaks and emphasized the importance of maintaining and safeguarding them. Zelenskyy also warned that the ongoing conflict with Russia adds additional risks to the Chernobyl site, alleging that drone strikes have targeted the area.
“We remember everyone who gave their lives to eliminate the consequences of this tragedy. Bright memory to all the victims of the Chernobyl disaster,” he said.
Separately, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described April 26 as a globally significant date, saying it serves both as a day of remembrance and a reminder of the risks associated with nuclear energy when not properly managed, according to reports.
In a statement shared on Facebook, Sandu said she would also hold discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during her visit. She noted that she would travel to the Chernobyl site to honor those who “sacrificed their health or even their lives to protect Europe from an even greater tragedy,” as reported.
She added that the disaster demonstrated how major crises extend beyond national borders and emphasized the importance of international cooperation. She also pointed to the protective structure built over the damaged reactor as an example of coordinated global efforts.
Zelenskyy, writing on Telegram, referenced the containment efforts at the site, noting that an initial protective shelter was later reinforced through an international project involving more than 40 countries, resulting in the New Safe Confinement structure.
He stated that these engineering measures continue to protect against radiation leaks and emphasized the importance of maintaining and safeguarding them. Zelenskyy also warned that the ongoing conflict with Russia adds additional risks to the Chernobyl site, alleging that drone strikes have targeted the area.
“We remember everyone who gave their lives to eliminate the consequences of this tragedy. Bright memory to all the victims of the Chernobyl disaster,” he said.
Separately, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described April 26 as a globally significant date, saying it serves both as a day of remembrance and a reminder of the risks associated with nuclear energy when not properly managed, according to reports.
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