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Germany Prepares Naval Deployment in Mediterranean
(MENAFN) Germany is planning to send naval units to the Mediterranean as part of preparations for a potential mission involving the Strait of Hormuz, according to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.
Pistorius announced that the deployment will include a minesweeper and a command-and-supply vessel, aimed at ensuring rapid readiness should Germany’s parliament authorize participation in such an operation, as reported.
He did not provide a specific timeline for when the ships would set sail.
The minister suggested that an expanded version of the EU naval mission “Aspides” could serve as a legal basis for any future deployment. However, he noted that this would require adjustments to the mission’s mandate and likely involve coordination with both the United States and the United Kingdom.
Under this potential framework, Germany would contribute mine-clearing capabilities to help secure safe navigation through the strategic waterway.
Reports also noted that tensions in the region have increased following the conflict involving Iran, with developments affecting maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters, including reported naval restrictions and increased military presence.
Pistorius announced that the deployment will include a minesweeper and a command-and-supply vessel, aimed at ensuring rapid readiness should Germany’s parliament authorize participation in such an operation, as reported.
He did not provide a specific timeline for when the ships would set sail.
The minister suggested that an expanded version of the EU naval mission “Aspides” could serve as a legal basis for any future deployment. However, he noted that this would require adjustments to the mission’s mandate and likely involve coordination with both the United States and the United Kingdom.
Under this potential framework, Germany would contribute mine-clearing capabilities to help secure safe navigation through the strategic waterway.
Reports also noted that tensions in the region have increased following the conflict involving Iran, with developments affecting maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters, including reported naval restrictions and increased military presence.
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