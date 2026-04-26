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Three Killed, Two Injured as Ukraine Strikes Luhansk
(MENAFN) Three civilians were killed and two others injured after Ukrainian drones pounded the Luhansk region overnight, Leonid Pasechnik, the Moscow-appointed head of the region, announced Saturday.
Pasechnik described the assault as a massive overnight raid launched by Ukrainian forces across the region, with residential areas bearing the brunt of the destruction.
"A heavy strike targeted residential buildings in the village of Solontsy, Troitsky District," he wrote on his social media channel, adding that three people were killed and two wounded on site.
Local authorities have since launched on-the-ground inspections of damaged sites, with investigations into the attack currently underway.
Pasechnik described the assault as a massive overnight raid launched by Ukrainian forces across the region, with residential areas bearing the brunt of the destruction.
"A heavy strike targeted residential buildings in the village of Solontsy, Troitsky District," he wrote on his social media channel, adding that three people were killed and two wounded on site.
Local authorities have since launched on-the-ground inspections of damaged sites, with investigations into the attack currently underway.
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