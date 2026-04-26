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UN Chief Expresses Deep Concern Over Attacks in Mali, Condemns Violence
(MENAFN) The United Nations Secretary-General has expressed deep concern following reports of coordinated attacks across Mali, strongly condemning the wave of violence, according to statements from his spokesperson.
As reported, the UN leader emphasized solidarity with the Malian population and stressed the importance of safeguarding civilians and protecting critical infrastructure during periods of insecurity. He also highlighted the need for enhanced international cooperation to confront the growing threat of violent extremism and terrorism in the Sahel region.
The statement further called for improved security coordination among regional actors and reinforced collaboration to address both security challenges and urgent humanitarian needs.
Separately, Mali’s transitional authorities said armed groups carried out synchronized assaults on multiple cities earlier in the day, resulting in injuries. Officials added that national defense and security forces managed to bring the situation under control, claiming that several attackers were neutralized and the coordinated operations were disrupted.
Authorities also indicated that the overall security situation had been stabilized following the response, despite the scale of the initial attacks.
As reported, the UN leader emphasized solidarity with the Malian population and stressed the importance of safeguarding civilians and protecting critical infrastructure during periods of insecurity. He also highlighted the need for enhanced international cooperation to confront the growing threat of violent extremism and terrorism in the Sahel region.
The statement further called for improved security coordination among regional actors and reinforced collaboration to address both security challenges and urgent humanitarian needs.
Separately, Mali’s transitional authorities said armed groups carried out synchronized assaults on multiple cities earlier in the day, resulting in injuries. Officials added that national defense and security forces managed to bring the situation under control, claiming that several attackers were neutralized and the coordinated operations were disrupted.
Authorities also indicated that the overall security situation had been stabilized following the response, despite the scale of the initial attacks.
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