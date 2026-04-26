Gujarat Polls: Maharani Urges Heritage Focus, CM Seeks 100% Turnout

The erstwhile Maharani of Baroda, Radhikaraje Gaekwad, on Sunday cast her vote in Vadodara in the Gujarat local body polls, emphasising on the need to protect the city's cultural heritage. She highlighted the relevance of addressing Vadodara's development along with its infrastructure and preservation of the cultural heritage. Speaking to the media, Radhikaraje Gaekwad said, "I voted on the issue of development, that there be development and the cultural heritage of our city is preserved along with it. Infrastructure should expand as the demands expand, but cultural heritage should not be left behind. We should not neglect it."

CM's Appeal for Maximum Voter Turnout

Earlier on Saturday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel appealed to all citizens to vote 100 per cent in the elections of local self-government institutions. He requested all the voters of the state to vote enthusiastically in this holy festival of democracy. In his message to the citizens, CM Patel said that voting in a democracy is not only a right but also a sacred duty as a citizen. He said that every vote will further boost the overall development of the villages, talukas, districts, and cities of the state. The Chief Minister appealed to all the voters of the state to reach their polling stations and vote, and also motivate their family members, friends, and neighbours to vote.

State-Wide Polls and Vote Counting

The elections are being held for 15 municipal corporations, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot. Over 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats have also gone to the polls.

The counting of votes will be held on April 28. (ANI)

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