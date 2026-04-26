Shraddha Kapoor Is All Praises For Beau Rahul Mody, Calls Him 'Talented'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Kapoor has been in the limelight for her alleged relationship with Rahul Mody for some time now.

While the two have never openly commented on their relationship status, they are often captured by the shutterbugs together.

On Sunday, Shraddha showered praises on her rumoured beau through her latest post on social media.

Taking to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle, Shraddha remarked on the latest advertisement by Rahul Mody featuring 'Saiyaara' actress Aneet Padda.

Praising Aneet, the 'Stree' actress wrote, "Cuteness + best acting ka perfect mishran = @aneetpadda (sic)"

Calling Rahul Mody "talented", Shraddha went on to write, "Aur cuteness se yaad aya, yeh writer-director kitna talented hain uff @modyrahulmody.(sic)"

The speculations of Shraddha and Rahul being in a relationship started doing the rounds back in early 2024 after the alleged lovebirds were spotted leaving a dinner date in Mumbai together.

After that, these two have been spotted together on multiple occasions. They even attended the lavish pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant together.

In June last year, Shraddha decided to make her relationship with her writer beau Instagram official.

She took to her Instagram Stories and dropped a still of herself posing for a selfie with Rahul Mody.

Twinning in white, Shraddha lovingly held Rahul's arm in the photo captioned, "Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar" (Take away my heart, but at least return my sleep)."

In addition to this, Shraddha was also seen wearing an“R” pendant in a picture.

Talking about her professional commitments, Shraddha will be headlining the biopic based on the life of the legendary Marathi folk performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar titled "Eetha".

Additionally, she will also star in the third instalment of her popular 'Stree' franchise.

Her lineup further includes "Nagin," backed by filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi.