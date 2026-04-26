Qatar's Ambassador To Russian Federation Participates In GCC Ambassadors' Visit To Chechnya

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Grozny: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Russian Federation HE Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Thani participated in the visit of the delegation of Their Excellencies the Ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to the Chechen Republic.

Head of the Chechen Republic HE Ramzan Kadyrov received Their Excellencies the Ambassadors of the GCC countries, and the two sides reviewed the friendly relations between the GCC countries and the Russian Federation.

Head of the Chechen Republic affirmed that the visit opens up promising new horizons for economic, trade and cultural cooperation between the two sides.

During the visit, HE Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Thani emphasized the friendly relations and cooperation in various fields between the State of Qatar and the Russian Federation, and expressed his pleasure at visiting the Chechen Republic.