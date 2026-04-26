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Study Finds UK Crackdown on Climate Protests May Be Intensifying Activism
(MENAFN) A new study examining around 1,300 climate campaigners suggests that tougher legal measures against direct-action environmental protests in the UK may be producing unintended consequences, according to academic findings reported in The Guardian.
The research indicates that arrests, fines, and prison sentences imposed on activists involved in disruptive but nonviolent actions—such as road blockades or property damage—do not necessarily deter participation. Instead, in some cases, they appear to reinforce activists’ commitment to continued protest activity.
The study also suggests that increased enforcement and surveillance may be linked to shifts in protest tactics, including a move toward more covert or less visible forms of disruption.
Previous academic work has shown mixed outcomes regarding state responses to protest movements, with some evidence that harsh penalties reduce participation while other findings indicate they can deepen political engagement and resolve.
This latest research argues that emotional responses play a key role in shaping behavior. Activists who had previously experienced arrest, imprisonment, or surveillance reported reduced fear of engaging in further actions, while reactions among those without direct experience varied more widely.
Those who responded to enforcement measures with anger or defiance were more likely to remain engaged in protest movements, while individuals who felt heightened fear were less inclined to participate again.
The findings come amid a broader tightening of legal restrictions on climate-related demonstrations in the UK, where authorities have increased penalties for certain forms of disruptive protest in recent years, including actions targeting infrastructure and transport networks.
The research indicates that arrests, fines, and prison sentences imposed on activists involved in disruptive but nonviolent actions—such as road blockades or property damage—do not necessarily deter participation. Instead, in some cases, they appear to reinforce activists’ commitment to continued protest activity.
The study also suggests that increased enforcement and surveillance may be linked to shifts in protest tactics, including a move toward more covert or less visible forms of disruption.
Previous academic work has shown mixed outcomes regarding state responses to protest movements, with some evidence that harsh penalties reduce participation while other findings indicate they can deepen political engagement and resolve.
This latest research argues that emotional responses play a key role in shaping behavior. Activists who had previously experienced arrest, imprisonment, or surveillance reported reduced fear of engaging in further actions, while reactions among those without direct experience varied more widely.
Those who responded to enforcement measures with anger or defiance were more likely to remain engaged in protest movements, while individuals who felt heightened fear were less inclined to participate again.
The findings come amid a broader tightening of legal restrictions on climate-related demonstrations in the UK, where authorities have increased penalties for certain forms of disruptive protest in recent years, including actions targeting infrastructure and transport networks.
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