403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Allows Limited Use of Venezuelan Funds for Maduro’s Legal Defense
(MENAFN) The United States has approved a change in sanctions enforcement that allows lawyers representing Nicolás Maduro and his wife to be paid using funds from the Venezuelan government, but only under specific conditions set by the Treasury Department. This decision followed a legal dispute in which prosecutors and defense attorneys argued over whether sanctions were preventing Maduro from accessing money needed for his legal defense in a federal case in New York.
The adjustment does not mean the US is directly financing the defense. Instead, it creates a narrow exception to existing restrictions, permitting payments from Venezuelan government sources that meet strict criteria established by the Office of Foreign Assets Control. The aim, according to court filings, is to resolve the disagreement over legal funding while allowing the case to proceed without further procedural challenges.
Prosecutors had previously argued that Maduro should not be able to use Venezuelan state funds for legal fees, while his defense team maintained that blocking access to such resources undermined his right to a proper defense. Following the issuance of the amended licenses, the defense withdrew motions that had sought dismissal of the case, and both sides agreed to continue with scheduled proceedings.
The broader case in New York involves serious criminal charges, and both Maduro and his wife have pleaded not guilty.
The adjustment does not mean the US is directly financing the defense. Instead, it creates a narrow exception to existing restrictions, permitting payments from Venezuelan government sources that meet strict criteria established by the Office of Foreign Assets Control. The aim, according to court filings, is to resolve the disagreement over legal funding while allowing the case to proceed without further procedural challenges.
Prosecutors had previously argued that Maduro should not be able to use Venezuelan state funds for legal fees, while his defense team maintained that blocking access to such resources undermined his right to a proper defense. Following the issuance of the amended licenses, the defense withdrew motions that had sought dismissal of the case, and both sides agreed to continue with scheduled proceedings.
The broader case in New York involves serious criminal charges, and both Maduro and his wife have pleaded not guilty.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment