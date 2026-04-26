Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Germany Prepares Naval Deployment in Mediterranean

Germany Prepares Naval Deployment in Mediterranean


2026-04-26 05:25:19
(MENAFN) Boris Pistorius announced that Germany will position naval forces in the Mediterranean in preparation for a potential future mission related to the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports.

The planned deployment includes a minesweeper and a command-and-supply vessel, intended to ensure rapid readiness should Germany’s parliament authorize participation in such an operation.

The defense minister did not provide a specific timeline for when the ships will depart, but emphasized that the move is precautionary and aimed at operational readiness.

He also indicated that an expanded mandate of the existing European Union maritime initiative EU Operation Aspides could serve as a legal basis for any broader mission. However, such an expansion would require adjustments to its mandate and likely involve coordination with both the United States and the United Kingdom.

Under this framework, German naval assets would contribute mine-clearing and maritime security capabilities to ensure safe navigation through the strategic waterway.

Reports also referenced ongoing regional tensions affecting the Strait of Hormuz since the escalation involving Iran and Western
-aligned forces earlier this year, along with subsequent maritime security measures in the area.

MENAFN26042026000045017281ID1111033023



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search