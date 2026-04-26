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ASUS Launches Zenbook A14 and A16 in the UAE — Ultra-Light Laptops Designed to Move With You
(MENAFN- ASUS) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 24 April 2026 — ASUS today introduces the Zenbook A14 (UX3407) and Zenbook A16 (UX3607) to the UAE — a new generation of ultra-light Copilot+ PCs designed for those who expect more from their everyday devices. Blending refined design with next-generation AI performance, the Zenbook A series is crafted for a lifestyle where work, creativity, and mobility seamlessly intersect. Whether navigating fast-paced city routines, university life, or hybrid work environments, these devices deliver effortless performance in a form that feels as light as it looks. In a region where mobility and productivity go hand in hand, the Zenbook A14 and A16 represent a shift toward more intelligent, more personal computing — where AI works quietly in the background to enhance every task.
Crafted Light. Designed to Move With You.
There is quiet confidence in carrying less — and the Zenbook A series embodies exactly that. The Zenbook A14 weighs just 990 grams, offering an almost weightless experience for users constantly on the move. The Zenbook A16, despite its expansive 16-inch display, remains remarkably light at just 1.2kg — redefining what large-screen portability looks like. Both laptops are sculpted from ASUS Ceraluminum™, a distinctive material that combines strength with a refined tactile finish. Resistant to scratches, wear, and smudges, it is designed not only to look premium — but to stay that way.
AI That Works With You — Effortlessly
At the heart of the Zenbook A series lies a powerful shift toward intelligent computing. As next-generation Copilot+ PCs, Zenbook A14 and A16 are powered by Snapdragon® X Elite processors, featuring up to 80 TOPS NPU. Notably, the Zenbook A16 stands out as the only model currently equipped with the flagship Snapdragon® X2 Elite Extreme, bringing AI to the forefront of everyday experiences—from faster workflows and smarter multitasking to real-time assistance and enhanced productivity.
Whether you're organizing content, editing on the go, or managing multiple applications at once, the experience feels fluid, intuitive, and responsive—with AI quietly working in the background to simplify complexity and elevate how you work.
Complementing this experience, users can also benefit from the Goodnotes bundle, enabling seamless note-taking, ideation, and productivity—whether in the classroom, at work, or on the move
A Visual Experience That Feels Premium
Every interaction with the Zenbook A series is designed to feel immersive. The Zenbook A14 offers a beautifully balanced 14-inch OLED display for compact productivity, while the Zenbook A16 elevates the experience with a stunning 16-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED panel with ultra-smooth visuals.
From deep contrasts to vibrant color accuracy, every detail is rendered with clarity — whether you’re working, streaming, or creating. Complemented by Dolby Atmos® audio, the experience extends beyond visuals — delivering a complete sensory upgrade.
Power That Lasts — Without Compromise
Designed for real life, not just specifications, the Zenbook A series delivers exceptional endurance. With up to 35 hours of battery life on the Zenbook A14 and over 21 hours on the Zenbook A16, users can move through their day — and beyond — without interruption. Fast-charging capabilities ensure minimal downtime, while the efficiency of the Snapdragon platform allows sustained performance without compromise.
Designed for Everyday Value — Beyond the Device
In the UAE, the Zenbook A series offers more than just premium hardware — it delivers a complete, thoughtfully curated ownership experience. From ASUS Perfect Warranty, providing accidental damage protection for added peace of mind, to ASUS Registration, unlocking exclusive offers and services, every detail is designed to support users beyond the device itself. Complementing this is the Goodnotes bundle, enabling seamless note-taking, creativity, and productivity from the moment you get started.
The ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407NA) and Zenbook A16 (UX3607) are now available exclusively on the ASUS eShop in the UAE, starting from AED 5,499 and AED 6,999, respectively, and across leading retail stores.
Crafted Light. Designed to Move With You.
There is quiet confidence in carrying less — and the Zenbook A series embodies exactly that. The Zenbook A14 weighs just 990 grams, offering an almost weightless experience for users constantly on the move. The Zenbook A16, despite its expansive 16-inch display, remains remarkably light at just 1.2kg — redefining what large-screen portability looks like. Both laptops are sculpted from ASUS Ceraluminum™, a distinctive material that combines strength with a refined tactile finish. Resistant to scratches, wear, and smudges, it is designed not only to look premium — but to stay that way.
AI That Works With You — Effortlessly
At the heart of the Zenbook A series lies a powerful shift toward intelligent computing. As next-generation Copilot+ PCs, Zenbook A14 and A16 are powered by Snapdragon® X Elite processors, featuring up to 80 TOPS NPU. Notably, the Zenbook A16 stands out as the only model currently equipped with the flagship Snapdragon® X2 Elite Extreme, bringing AI to the forefront of everyday experiences—from faster workflows and smarter multitasking to real-time assistance and enhanced productivity.
Whether you're organizing content, editing on the go, or managing multiple applications at once, the experience feels fluid, intuitive, and responsive—with AI quietly working in the background to simplify complexity and elevate how you work.
Complementing this experience, users can also benefit from the Goodnotes bundle, enabling seamless note-taking, ideation, and productivity—whether in the classroom, at work, or on the move
A Visual Experience That Feels Premium
Every interaction with the Zenbook A series is designed to feel immersive. The Zenbook A14 offers a beautifully balanced 14-inch OLED display for compact productivity, while the Zenbook A16 elevates the experience with a stunning 16-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED panel with ultra-smooth visuals.
From deep contrasts to vibrant color accuracy, every detail is rendered with clarity — whether you’re working, streaming, or creating. Complemented by Dolby Atmos® audio, the experience extends beyond visuals — delivering a complete sensory upgrade.
Power That Lasts — Without Compromise
Designed for real life, not just specifications, the Zenbook A series delivers exceptional endurance. With up to 35 hours of battery life on the Zenbook A14 and over 21 hours on the Zenbook A16, users can move through their day — and beyond — without interruption. Fast-charging capabilities ensure minimal downtime, while the efficiency of the Snapdragon platform allows sustained performance without compromise.
Designed for Everyday Value — Beyond the Device
In the UAE, the Zenbook A series offers more than just premium hardware — it delivers a complete, thoughtfully curated ownership experience. From ASUS Perfect Warranty, providing accidental damage protection for added peace of mind, to ASUS Registration, unlocking exclusive offers and services, every detail is designed to support users beyond the device itself. Complementing this is the Goodnotes bundle, enabling seamless note-taking, creativity, and productivity from the moment you get started.
The ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407NA) and Zenbook A16 (UX3607) are now available exclusively on the ASUS eShop in the UAE, starting from AED 5,499 and AED 6,999, respectively, and across leading retail stores.
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