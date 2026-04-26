403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan President Begins China Visit Focused on Economic Ties
(MENAFN) Asif Ali Zardari has begun a week-long official visit to China, departing on Saturday for talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, according to a statement from Pakistan’s foreign ministry.
The visit, taking place between April 25 and May 1, follows an invitation from the Chinese government. During the trip, the Pakistani president is scheduled to visit multiple regions, including Changsha in Hunan province and Sanya in Hainan province.
Discussions are expected to focus on economic cooperation, trade development, and the expansion of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a major infrastructure and investment initiative linking the two countries.
According to official statements, Zardari will meet provincial leadership during his stay, with attention centered on deepening economic ties and exploring further areas of collaboration.
The foreign ministry did not confirm whether meetings with senior national-level Chinese leadership in Beijing are included in the itinerary.
The visit, taking place between April 25 and May 1, follows an invitation from the Chinese government. During the trip, the Pakistani president is scheduled to visit multiple regions, including Changsha in Hunan province and Sanya in Hainan province.
Discussions are expected to focus on economic cooperation, trade development, and the expansion of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a major infrastructure and investment initiative linking the two countries.
According to official statements, Zardari will meet provincial leadership during his stay, with attention centered on deepening economic ties and exploring further areas of collaboration.
The foreign ministry did not confirm whether meetings with senior national-level Chinese leadership in Beijing are included in the itinerary.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment