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Ukraine Intercepts 124 Out Of 144 Russian Drones

Ukraine Intercepts 124 Out Of 144 Russian Drones


2026-04-26 04:39:27
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kyiv: Ukraine announced Sunday that its air defenses intercepted a Russian drone attack last night, shooting down 124 drones launched at various locations across the country.

Ukrainian news agency (Ukrinform) reported that its air defenses shot down 124 out of 144 drones.

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According to preliminary data, 11 different locations were confirmed hit, while debris from downed drones was found at six sites.

Since Feb. 24, 2022, Russia and Ukraine have issued near-daily reports on the course of the fighting and the affected areas. However, due to the ongoing war and the nature of the conflict, these statements cannot be independently verified.

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The Peninsula

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