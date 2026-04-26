Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Prices

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

This week, the average prices of "Azeri Light CIF," "Urals," "Dated Brent," and "Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan" crude oils decreased, AzerNEWS r eports.

The average price of "Azeri Light CIF," produced from Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, fell by $3.39, or 2.9 percent, compared to last week, reaching $112.10 per barrel. During the week, the price ranged from a low of $110.51 to a high of $113.97 per barrel.

At Turkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of "Azeri Light" crude averaged $109.01 per barrel, down $2.42, or 2.2 percent, from the previous week. The weekly price fluctuated between $107.39 and $110.78 per barrel.

The price of "Urals" crude decreased slightly, dropping $0.19, or 0.2 percent, to $84.50 per barrel. During the week, prices ranged from $79.73 to $87.81 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the average price of "Dated Brent" fell by $8.22, or 7 percent, to $109.69 per barrel. Over the week, Brent crude traded between $105.96 and $112.31 per barrel.

The decline in prices reflects ongoing market volatility and global oil supply and demand dynamics.