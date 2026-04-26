Legendary Photojournalist Raghu Rai Passes Away Shashi Tharoor Mourns

India's cultural and artistic community is mourning the loss of legendary photojournalist Raghu Rai, who passed away on April 26, 2026, at the age of 83. Among those paying tribute, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared a deeply personal and evocative message, remembering Rai not only as a global icon but also as a figure tied to his own childhood memories.

Shashi Tharoor's Personal Tribute

Taking to X, Tharoor wrote, "It is with deep sorrow that I learned the devastating news of the passing of Raghu Rai. Today, the lens of one of the world's finest visual storytellers has finally closed. My memories of Raghu stretch back to my childhood, since he was a colleague of my father's at The Statesman newspaper."

Reflecting on Rai's influence, he added, "For me, he wasn't just a global name; he was the man with the gentle smile and the observant eye who inspired my father's generation of journalists. To the world, he was an incomparable master of photography, the visionary who captured the pulsating heart and soul of India."

Rai's death marks the end of an era in Indian photojournalism. The news was confirmed through a tribute post on his official Instagram account, featuring a poignant black-and-white portrait that reflected the visual language he perfected over decades. Known for capturing the "extraordinary in the ordinary", Rai leaves behind an unparalleled archive documenting India's social, political, and cultural evolution.

In his tribute, Tharoor highlighted Rai's global stature and career milestones, noting, "From his powerful early years at The Statesman to his prestigious appointment by Henri Cartier-Bresson to Magnum Photos, his contribution to visual history is unparalleled." Rai was mentored by Henri Cartier-Bresson and joined Magnum Photos in 1977, cementing his place among the world's elite photographers. His body of work includes some of the most defining visual records of modern India.

Tharoor recalled, "His portfolio contains many of the world's most defining images: the harrowing documentation of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, his profound and intimate portraits of Mother Teresa and Indira Gandhi, and countless scenes that captured the exquisite beauty and complex humanity of everyday Indian life."

Rai's accolades include the Padma Shri (1972) and the inaugural Academie des Beaux-Arts Photography Award, alongside numerous international honours. He also authored several influential books, including Indira Gandhi, The Sikhs, Raghu Rai's India, and Mother Teresa.

Concluding his tribute, Tharoor wrote, "Raghu Rai did not just photograph India; he lived it, and through his lens, he made us feel its pulse. Our thoughts are with his beloved family: his wife Gurmeet Rai, and children Nitin, Lagan, Avani, and Purvai during this painful time. Rest in power and peace, Raghu Rai. Your vision will forever be the lens through which India is seen. Om Shanti."

Creative Community Mourns

Tributes have poured in from across the creative spectrum. Photographer Atul Kasbekar described him as "Quite simply, the greatest to ever hold a camera from our country. End of an era. Rest in peace, legend." Actor Dia Mirza and filmmaker Swanand Kirkire also expressed condolences.

Remembering a Legend

Born on December 18, 1942, in Jhang (now in Pakistan), Rai's work chronicled everything from the aftermath of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy to intimate portraits of figures like Mother Teresa and Indira Gandhi. His evocative imagery of Indian streets and the Ganges remains iconic.

His cremation is scheduled for April 26, 2026, at 4 PM at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in Delhi. He is survived by his wife Gurmeet Rai and children Nitin, Lagan, Avani, and Purvai.

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