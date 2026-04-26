IPL 2026: Kaif Praises KL Rahul's 'Special' 152-Run Knock For DC

'Vintage KL Rahul': Kaif Hails 'Pure Class' Knock

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has hailed KL Rahul's superb 152-run knock, describing it as a "vintage" innings marked by pure class and aggressive intent during Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2026 clash on Saturday afternoon Speaking as a JioStar expert on Star Sports, Kaif said the innings showcased Rahul at his fluent best despite ending on the losing side.

"He played a special knock; this was vintage KL Rahul. The way he attacked the bowlers was pure class," he said. Kaif praised the variety in Rahul's stroke play, noting how he dominated across all areas of the ground.

"He drove through the covers, pulled over square leg, and lofted straight down the ground. No bowler was spared. Every delivery was treated with intent," he added.

Despite the brilliance of the innings, Rahul's effort ended in disappointment as his team fell short in the contest. Kaif highlighted the emotional contrast between personal success and team defeat in cricket. "He remained unbeaten in the end, yet ended up on the losing side. That is the cruel side of cricket. KL Rahul must be shattered. This innings will be remembered, but the defeat will hurt more than the runs," Kaif said.

Rahul's Innings Rewrites Record Books

Rahul's mammoth knock of an unbeaten 152 went in vain as Punjab Kings pulled off the biggest run-chase in IPL history to remain unbeaten in the competition. DC suffered a six-wicket defeat despite setting a 265-run target for the PBKS at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

Rahul made 152 not out off 67 balls, which is the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL. He overtook Abhishek Sharma's score of 141, which he made last year against the Punjab Kings.

Rahul also became the third batter to cross the 150-run mark in IPL after RCB's Chris Gayle (175 not out off 66 balls against Pune Warriors India in 2013) and KKR's Brendon McCullum (158 not out off 73 balls against RCB in 2008). Rahul's century came in just 47 balls, outdoing Virender Sehwag and Quinton de Kock's 48-ball tons to be DC's fastest IPL ton and with this massive score, KL outclassed franchise icon Rishabh Pant's 128* against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2018 as DC's highest score.

With two centuries each for DC, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), KL was basking in all the glory by himself in the IPL royalty of batters with multiple tons for multiple teams. Rahul ended the day with 5,579 IPL runs and six centuries; he overtook another long-haired keeper-batter, MS Dhoni, in all-time IPL run-charts, moving to sixth spot. (ANI)

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