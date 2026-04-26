Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Temperatures Likely To Hit 40°C In Early May Check Forecast

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai is bracing for a sharp rise in heat, with temperatures likely to touch 40°C in early May. While humidity continues to cause discomfort, brief rain spells may offer short-lived relief

Meteorologists have warned that coastal regions, especially Chennai, could soon experience a surge in daytime temperatures. In the first week of May, mercury levels are expected to climb to 39°C–40°C. Interior districts like Karur, Erode, and Vellore have already crossed the 40°C mark, indicating a broader warming trend across Tamil Nadu. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also projected multiple heatwave days between April and June, with May typically being the hottest month.

Despite temperatures hovering between 35°C and 38°C in recent days, high humidity has made conditions feel significantly hotter. The sea breeze has helped limit extreme daytime temperatures but has simultaneously pushed the“feels-like” temperature close to 40°C. On Saturday, areas like Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded temperatures near normal levels, but humidity ranging from 67% to 77% added to the discomfort.

Light Rain May Offer Temporary Relief Before Peak Summer

A brief spell of light to moderate rain is expected from April 28 due to a low-pressure trough extending toward the coast. While interior districts may witness moderate to heavy rainfall, Chennai and nearby coastal areas are likely to receive only scattered showers. This may bring short-term relief before mid-May, which experts predict will be the hottest period of the season across India.