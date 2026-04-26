Raja Shivaji To Tanhaji: 5 Movies Made On The Life, Legacy Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Check

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj isn't just a hero for all Indians; his life has also inspired many filmmakers. We're taking a look at six such movies that brought the legendary Maratha warrior's story to the big screen

This film hit theatres on January 10, 2020. Director Om Raut cast Ajay Devgn as Subedar Tanhaji Malusare and Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The movie was a massive blockbuster at the box office.

This Marathi movie released on February 18, 2022. Digpal Lanjekar directed the film, and Chinmay Mandlekar played the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It was a huge blockbuster.

This Marathi language film was released on April 22, 2022. In the movie, Chinmay Mandlekar played Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while Mukesh Rishi took on the role of Afzal Khan. The film was a box office hit.

Riteish Deshmukh is directing this film, which is set to release on May 1, 2026, in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu. Riteish himself will play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with Sanjay Dutt playing Afzal Khan.

This is an upcoming film starring Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Sandeep Singh is directing the movie, which is scheduled for a January 21, 2027 release in Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, and Telugu.

Amit Rai, the director of films like 'OMG 2', had announced this movie with Shahid Kapoor set to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Unfortunately, the project was shelved. Amit Rai himself announced in July 2025 that the film was put on the back burner.

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