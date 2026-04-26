One Car, Two Vibes: OMODA&JAECOO 9 Countries Super Hybrid Marathon Set To Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading media representatives from nine countries-France, Poland, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, and Brazil-are set to gather in China for the OMODA&JAECOO "9 Countries Super Hybrid Marathon", an extreme long-distance test drive event. They will experience the OMODA 5, JAECOO 5, and JAECOO 7 HEV models, all powered by the world-leading SHS (Super Hybrid System). This long-range test is anchored by three core pillars. Hardcore real-world testing across diverse road conditions sets the tone. An immersive, aesthetic journey through natural landscapes adds the soul of youthful spirit. A ceremonial finale with official honours will leave its mark on the entire journey. This comprehensive hybrid experience spanning mountains and seas is about to unfold.









Rooted in rigorous product validation, the long-distance test comprehensively evaluates power delivery, acoustic comfort, and ride quality across a variety of demanding road surfaces, authentically showcasing the capabilities of the HEV lineup. At the same time, the convoy will traverse the shores of Chaohu Lake and the hidden corners of Huoshan, creating a mobile aesthetic experience. A professional camera crew will accompany the fleet throughout, capturing cinematic visuals that place the vehicles in harmony with nature, reinforcing the brand's core philosophy of co-creating a better life with young people. The journey concludes with a ceremonial finale, including awards, official certification, and media round table discussions, ensuring the experience is both memorable and professional.

The test route is a closed loop totaling approximately 625 km, comprising around 455 km of highway, 100 km of winding mountain roads, and 70 km of lakeside roads. This route comprehensively covers everyday driving scenarios-urban, highway, mountain, and lakeside. On the first day, the convoy departs from Wuhu, China, unleashing full power on the highway, capturing scenic footage along Chaohu Lake Avenue, and demonstrating smooth, quiet composure on mountain roads before arriving at Doushahe Hot Spring Town. On the second day, the convoy embarks on a 309 km highway return challenge, with seamless transitions between scenarios and progressively varied road conditions, providing the most authentic testing ground for vehicle performance.

As a hybrid pioneer, the OMODA&JAECOO HEV lineup champions the core proposition of "One Car, Two Vibes", breaking the limitations of conventional hybrid experience. Powered by the world-leading Super Hybrid System, these vehicles deliver both efficient mobility and dynamic driving performance. Below 60 km/h, the electric motor takes the lead, providing a smooth, quiet, EV-like ride quality. On highways and during acceleration, the system instantly unleashes abundant power. Drivers can seamlessly switch between the two vibes with no compromise and no settling for less. The "9 Countries Super Hybrid Marathon" long-distance media test event is scheduled for April 25–26.

Coinciding with the upcoming the Chery International Business Summit (IBS), this event will bring global users a more intuitive and trustworthy high-quality hybrid mobility solution for every scenario.

About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China's top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years. OMODA&JAECOO takes "Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People" as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building "The World's Leading Crossover Brand", JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of "From Classic Beyond Classic" and is committed to building "Global Elegant Off-Road Brand", and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA&JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more, demonstrating strong global growth momentum, especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles, OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world's leading SHS technology, with Super High Power, Super Low Efficiency, Super Long Combined Range, while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the "The World's Number One Hybrid Brand". Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA&JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, representing a landmark practice in automakers' intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand's value boundaries.

Company: OMODA&JAECOO

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

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City: Wu Hu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

