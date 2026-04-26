Supreme Judiciary Council Reviews Judicial Inspection Authority's 2026-2030 Program

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Supreme Judiciary Council reviewed the 2026-2030 work program of the Judicial Inspection Authority to enhance the efficiency of the judicial system, develop monitoring and evaluation mechanisms, and consolidate the principles of quality and governance in judicial work.

This came during a meeting held by the Council in the presence of HE President of the Supreme Judiciary Council and President of the Court of Cassation Dr. Hassan bin Lahdan Al Mohannadi.

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The meeting was attended by the heads of the courts.

During the meeting, the features of the new strategy were presented.

The strategy is launched with an updated organizational structure and an integrated operational framework.

It enhances the effectiveness of performance, clarifies competencies, and achieves integration of roles within the Authority.

The Judicial Inspection Authority's program comes in the wake of the Supreme Judiciary Council President's Decision No. 45 of 2025 regarding the organizational structure of the Judicial Inspection Authority, and Council Decision No. 54 of 2025 issuing its work system, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 8 of 2023 issuing the Judicial Authority Law.

The Authority undertakes the tasks of technical and administrative inspection of the work of judges, investigating complaints related to their job performance or conduct, in addition to monitoring and analyzing judicial performance indicators, in order to promote the principles of impartiality and transparency, and contribute to raising the quality of judicial work.

Its responsibilities also include preparing judicial training programs, conducting studies and research, preparing reports and statistical analyses and making them available to the relevant authorities, in support of institutional development and decision-making processes.

The Authority's organizational structure includes four main departments: the Judicial Inspections Department, the Judicial Governance Department, the Judicial Training and Research Department, and the Judicial Statistics Department, all supervised by a specialized judicial and administrative staff.

In a statement on this occasion, HE Head of the Judicial Inspection Authority Judge Ahmed Al Mansouri affirmed that the new strategy represents an important milestone in the development of institutional work.

It is based on enhancing efficiency and consolidating the principles of integrity, impartiality and transparency, in addition, to developing monitoring and evaluation mechanisms in a way that supports the quality of judicial performance.

His Excellency pointed out that the new organizational structure and work system contribute to raising the efficiency of performance and enhancing integration between departments.

They provide a clearer and more effective work environment, which supports the Authority's role in monitoring judicial performance and stimulating development in the courts.

The Supreme Judiciary Council affirmed that launching this strategic program embodies an institutional approach to strengthening the role of the Judicial Inspection Authority, as a fundamental pillar in supporting judicial work, and contributing to building a more efficient and effective judicial system.