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Iran’s President Says Talks Impossible Under Pressure, Threats, Blockade
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that Tehran will not participate in negotiations conducted under pressure, threats, or blockade conditions, emphasizing that rebuilding trust requires an end to hostile actions and firm assurances against their recurrence, according to reports citing the Iranian presidency.
In a phone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pezeshkian stressed that establishing common ground and ensuring a suitable environment for meaningful dialogue are essential prerequisites for any diplomatic progress.
He argued that previous rounds of negotiations have only increased public mistrust within Iran, adding that pursuing dialogue alongside sanctions, coercive measures, and blockade policies undermines confidence between the involved parties.
Pezeshkian further insisted that halting adversarial policies and guaranteeing they will not be repeated are necessary conditions for resolving ongoing disputes. He also warned that expanding military presence in the region further complicates the situation and weakens prospects for constructive engagement.
The remarks come as Pakistan continues its diplomatic efforts to restart stalled Iran-US talks following weeks of heightened regional tensions.
According to reports, the initial round of discussions was held in Islamabad two weeks ago but did not lead to any agreement aimed at ending the conflict that began on February 28 and later spread across the Middle East.
The negotiations followed a ceasefire brokered by Pakistan on April 8, which was subsequently extended by US President Donald Trump.
In a phone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pezeshkian stressed that establishing common ground and ensuring a suitable environment for meaningful dialogue are essential prerequisites for any diplomatic progress.
He argued that previous rounds of negotiations have only increased public mistrust within Iran, adding that pursuing dialogue alongside sanctions, coercive measures, and blockade policies undermines confidence between the involved parties.
Pezeshkian further insisted that halting adversarial policies and guaranteeing they will not be repeated are necessary conditions for resolving ongoing disputes. He also warned that expanding military presence in the region further complicates the situation and weakens prospects for constructive engagement.
The remarks come as Pakistan continues its diplomatic efforts to restart stalled Iran-US talks following weeks of heightened regional tensions.
According to reports, the initial round of discussions was held in Islamabad two weeks ago but did not lead to any agreement aimed at ending the conflict that began on February 28 and later spread across the Middle East.
The negotiations followed a ceasefire brokered by Pakistan on April 8, which was subsequently extended by US President Donald Trump.
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