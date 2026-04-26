Tanzania Union Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my congratulations to the people of Tanzania on the 62nd anniversary of the formation of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The United States welcomes Tanzania's continued engagement on shared strategic priorities and looks forward to continued progress in further strengthening our partnership to translate these priorities into tangible results that benefit both our countries.

On this important occasion, I offer my best wishes to all Tanzanians for a peaceful and prosperous year ahead.