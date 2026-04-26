SWISS Flight Aborts Take-Off In Delhi After Engine Failure, 6 Injured

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Six passengers were injured after a SWISS flight from Delhi to Zurich aborted take-off and was evacuated on the runway at Indira Gandhi International Airport early Sunday, a media report said.

The incident occurred when one of the aircraft's engines reportedly failed and caught fire during the take-off roll, prompting the crew to abort the take-off and initiate an emergency evacuation, The Economic Times reported.

Passengers and crew were evacuated using emergency slides. Six passengers sustained injuries during the evacuation and were taken to hospital for treatment. The runway was temporarily closed until the aircraft was removed.

The airline said an investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the incident.

“We are determined to fully understand what led to this incident. SWISS technical specialists will travel to Delhi to inspect the aircraft and initiate the next steps. At the same time, we are working intensively to find swift and suitable onward travel solutions for all passengers. The safety of our passengers and our crew is always our top priority,” the airline said.

kk/sa