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War on Lebanon Carries Political Repercussions on Israel
(MENAFN) The ongoing war in Lebanon carries significant political repercussions for Israel, while military action alone is not sufficient to stop missile fire from Hezbollah in the north, according to reports citing an Israeli official.
As noted in coverage by Israeli media, a senior official indicated that despite criticism surrounding a recently announced ceasefire, halting hostilities remains the only practical way to reduce rocket attacks on northern communities.
The report stated that Israeli leadership had not formally instructed the military to fully eliminate Hezbollah’s military capabilities, explaining that while weakening the group is an objective, it is not defined as something achievable solely through force.
The official reportedly acknowledged that targeted strikes and ongoing military operations may reduce Hezbollah’s operational capacity, but would not fully prevent continued missile launches.
It was also suggested that achieving complete military neutralization would require a much larger and more intensive campaign, including additional manpower—an approach described as unrealistic given current military strain across multiple fronts and repeated reliance on reservist mobilization.
The analysis further indicated that the possibility of a ground escalation into northern Israeli areas has been ruled out, raising doubts about whether renewed offensives would produce meaningful strategic gains.
At the same time, the conflict has reportedly caused substantial diplomatic and reputational consequences for Israel, with increasing international scrutiny. Some European Union discussions have reportedly revisited the suspension of cooperative agreements, while a large portion of U.S. political figures have expressed opposition to continued arms sales.
“The military benefit is doubtful, while the political costs are enormous,” the official was quoted as saying.
According to Lebanese authorities, Israeli military operations in Lebanon since early March have resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced more than a million people.
As noted in coverage by Israeli media, a senior official indicated that despite criticism surrounding a recently announced ceasefire, halting hostilities remains the only practical way to reduce rocket attacks on northern communities.
The report stated that Israeli leadership had not formally instructed the military to fully eliminate Hezbollah’s military capabilities, explaining that while weakening the group is an objective, it is not defined as something achievable solely through force.
The official reportedly acknowledged that targeted strikes and ongoing military operations may reduce Hezbollah’s operational capacity, but would not fully prevent continued missile launches.
It was also suggested that achieving complete military neutralization would require a much larger and more intensive campaign, including additional manpower—an approach described as unrealistic given current military strain across multiple fronts and repeated reliance on reservist mobilization.
The analysis further indicated that the possibility of a ground escalation into northern Israeli areas has been ruled out, raising doubts about whether renewed offensives would produce meaningful strategic gains.
At the same time, the conflict has reportedly caused substantial diplomatic and reputational consequences for Israel, with increasing international scrutiny. Some European Union discussions have reportedly revisited the suspension of cooperative agreements, while a large portion of U.S. political figures have expressed opposition to continued arms sales.
“The military benefit is doubtful, while the political costs are enormous,” the official was quoted as saying.
According to Lebanese authorities, Israeli military operations in Lebanon since early March have resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced more than a million people.
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