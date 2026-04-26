Mohit Suri On 13 Years Of 'Aashiqui 2': Some Films Don't Just Get Made, They Make You

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Mohit Suri is celebrating 13 years of his cult-classic 'Aashiqui 2'. On Sunday, the director took to his Instagram, and shared a series of BTS pictures from the making of the film.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote,“Celebrating 13 years of Aashiqui 2 - Some films don't just get made... they make you.. Every moment on set... every silence, every tear, every note of music... felt like something we were living, not just creating. Years have passed... but the echoes haven't. There are too many people to thank - more than I'll ever be able to name. But all of them live inside this film”.

He further mentioned,“All I feel today is gratitude... for the love this film has received, and for the way it continues to find people... even now. Some love stories don't end. They just keep playing... on a loop, somewhere in the heart. #aashiqui2 #13yearsofaashiqui2”.

'Aashiqui 2' stars Aditya Roy Kapur as Rahul Jaykar, a troubled singer battling alcoholism, and Shraddha Kapoor as Aarohi, an aspiring artist whose rise to fame changes their relationship. The film explored themes of love, sacrifice, addiction, and emotional dependency with a melancholic tone that resonated strongly with audiences. Its soundtrack, featuring songs like 'Tum Hi Ho' by Arijit Singh, became a cultural phenomenon and dominated music charts for years. The success of the film revived the romantic musical genre in modern Bollywood and turned its leads into major stars. It remains remembered for its emotional storytelling, memorable music, and tragic romance.

'Aashiqui 2' was a surprise hit, and gave 2 new stars to the Hindi film industry at the time with Shraddha and Aditya. It also established Arijit Singh as one of the biggest singers in the industry.

Meanwhile, Mohit delivered the blockbuster 'Saiyaara', yet again giving 2 new stars to the industry with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.