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Six More Killed in Israeli Strikes on Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) Six people lost their lives and 17 others sustained injuries in a fresh wave of Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon on Saturday, with authorities condemning the assault as the latest in a series of ceasefire violations, state media reported.
The National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli forces unleashed artillery fire across multiple locations, striking the areas of Qantara, Qusayr, Wadi Hassan, Yohmor al-Shaqif, and Houla in rapid succession.
In the town of Yohmor al-Shafiq, an Israeli drone zeroed in on a motorcycle and a truck, with the Lebanese Health Ministry confirming that four of the six total deaths occurred within that single locality.
The remaining two fatalities — along with all 17 reported injuries — resulted from an Israeli airstrike that tore through the town of Safad al-Battikh in the Bint Jbeil district, the NNA reported.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces pressed on with the systematic demolition of residential structures using explosives in the occupied town of Khiam. In the capital Beirut, residents reported an Israeli drone circling at low altitude throughout the morning hours.
Escalating Toll Since March
The strikes come amid a dramatic deterioration in the region's security landscape. Israel has subjected Lebanon to relentless airstrikes and a ground offensive in the south since Hezbollah launched a cross-border attack on March 2 — itself coming days after the US and Israel jointly struck Iran in an air offensive on February 28.
Since that March escalation, the expanded Israeli military campaign has claimed nearly 2,500 lives and uprooted more than one million people across Lebanon, according to figures provided by Lebanese authorities.
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon had reached an agreement to extend the ceasefire by an additional three weeks, following a second round of high-level negotiations held at the White House. That agreement followed an initial 10-day truce declared on April 16 — which Israel also violated.
The National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli forces unleashed artillery fire across multiple locations, striking the areas of Qantara, Qusayr, Wadi Hassan, Yohmor al-Shaqif, and Houla in rapid succession.
In the town of Yohmor al-Shafiq, an Israeli drone zeroed in on a motorcycle and a truck, with the Lebanese Health Ministry confirming that four of the six total deaths occurred within that single locality.
The remaining two fatalities — along with all 17 reported injuries — resulted from an Israeli airstrike that tore through the town of Safad al-Battikh in the Bint Jbeil district, the NNA reported.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces pressed on with the systematic demolition of residential structures using explosives in the occupied town of Khiam. In the capital Beirut, residents reported an Israeli drone circling at low altitude throughout the morning hours.
Escalating Toll Since March
The strikes come amid a dramatic deterioration in the region's security landscape. Israel has subjected Lebanon to relentless airstrikes and a ground offensive in the south since Hezbollah launched a cross-border attack on March 2 — itself coming days after the US and Israel jointly struck Iran in an air offensive on February 28.
Since that March escalation, the expanded Israeli military campaign has claimed nearly 2,500 lives and uprooted more than one million people across Lebanon, according to figures provided by Lebanese authorities.
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon had reached an agreement to extend the ceasefire by an additional three weeks, following a second round of high-level negotiations held at the White House. That agreement followed an initial 10-day truce declared on April 16 — which Israel also violated.
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