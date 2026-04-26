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Pakistan's President in China for Key Talks
(MENAFN) Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari departed Saturday on a week-long official visit to China, spanning April 25 through May 1 at the formal invitation of the Chinese government, the country's Foreign Ministry confirmed in an official statement.
The presidential itinerary charts a two-city course through China: Zardari will first spend three days in Changsha, the capital of Hunan province, from April 25 to 27, before moving on to the coastal city of Sanya in Hainan province from April 28 through May 1.
Across both stops, the president is expected to engage in high-level discussions with provincial leadership, centering on bilateral ties with a sharp emphasis on economic and trade cooperation — as well as the landmark China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, widely known as CPEC.
Notably absent from the Foreign Ministry's statement was any indication of whether President Zardari would extend his trip to Beijing for talks with China's senior national leadership — a detail that remains unconfirmed.
The presidential itinerary charts a two-city course through China: Zardari will first spend three days in Changsha, the capital of Hunan province, from April 25 to 27, before moving on to the coastal city of Sanya in Hainan province from April 28 through May 1.
Across both stops, the president is expected to engage in high-level discussions with provincial leadership, centering on bilateral ties with a sharp emphasis on economic and trade cooperation — as well as the landmark China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, widely known as CPEC.
Notably absent from the Foreign Ministry's statement was any indication of whether President Zardari would extend his trip to Beijing for talks with China's senior national leadership — a detail that remains unconfirmed.
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