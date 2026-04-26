OMODA&JAECOO VPD Smart Parking Tech Set For Global Debut: Tackling Parking Anxiety In High-Demand Scenarios

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The world's first "parking hack" for young people – Chery

WUHU, China, April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Group's OMODA&JAECOO's Valet Parking Driver will make its global public debut in a real-world test on April 26. This is not only a powerful display of technological prowess, but also a key move in the brand's "New million mission".



Is the parking problem really about to become none of your business?



Still circling to the third floor of a mall garage without finding a spot? Staring blankly at a sea of white cars after a music festival? Dashing through the scorching sun or pouring rain to reach your car hundreds of meters away? These scenes will soon be a thing of the past.









Unlike traditional APA (Auto Parking Assist) systems that heavily rely on clearly marked parking lines, the core breakthrough of OMODA&JAECOO's Valet Parking Driver technology lies in achieving a complete closed-loop process of "cruising for an available spot + parking into the spot". Throughout the process, no driver needs to be near the vehicle, truly solving the parking headache for users.



It is reported that this technology test will be conducted on three SHS hybrid models – JAECOO 5 SHS-H, JAECOO 7 SHS-P, and OMODA 7 SHS-P – in the presence of nearly 100 global dealer representatives, key media, and KOLs. Three highly challenging scenarios will be publicly tested. The big question: Can it handle these challenges more smoothly than an experienced driver?



First challenge: "Comes When Called". Within remote summoning distance, users can control the vehicle via a mobile app to exit its parking spot and autonomously drive to a designated pickup point. Obstacles such as traffic cones, pedestrians, or other vehicles blocking the way? The system will identify risks in real time based on environmental perception and autonomously adjust its path – saying goodbye to the misery of searching for your car in heavy rain or scorching sun.



Second challenge: "Leaves When Waved". After arriving at their destination, users simply get out of the car and activate the valet parking function via the mobile app. The vehicle will automatically cruise to find an available parking spot, precisely park itself, power off, and lock. Whether at a mall entrance or office building, "get out and go" will become an everyday reality.



Third challenge: Human vs. Machine comparison test. In extreme scenarios such as extremely tight parking spaces and dead-end parking spots, an experienced driver will compete directly against the VPD system. The face-off will be judged on three dimensions: parking efficiency, number of steering corrections, and parking quality. Can Valet Parking Driver "clear the level with one tap" and turn a novice into a parking pro? The answer will be revealed at the test site.



From solving frequent parking anxiety to reshaping the future mobility ecosystem, the global debut of Valet Parking Driver technology is not only a technological statement by OMODA&JAECOO in the intelligent parking arena, but also another substantial step forward in the brand's vision of "co-creating a better life with young people around the world."



Going forward, the brand will continue to deepen intelligent technology innovation, focusing on hybrid powertrains, smart driving, and cutting-edge directions such as smart robots, bringing more imaginative and intelligent mobility experiences to global users. As the global debut of Valet Parking Driver officially kicks off, this black tech that makes parking no longer a burden may well become the new starting point for young users worldwide to move toward "parking freedom."

*Note: Valet Parking Driver is a driver-assist feature. It is intended for use only in enclosed parking lots and is strictly prohibited on public roads. While using this feature, please remain continuously aware of your surroundings and be ready to take over control of the vehicle when necessary.

About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China's top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years. OMODA&JAECOO takes "Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People" as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building "The World's Leading Crossover Brand", JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of "From Classic Beyond Classic" and is committed to building "Global Elegant Off-Road Brand", and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA&JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more, demonstrating strong global growth momentum, especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles, OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world's leading SHS technology, with Super High Power, Super Low Efficiency, Super Long Combined Range, while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the "The World's Number One Hybrid Brand". Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA&JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, representing a landmark practice in automakers' intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand's value boundaries.

Company: OMODA&JAECOO

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

Email:...

Website:

City: Wu Hu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

