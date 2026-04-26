Digvijaya Singh Wants MP Govt To Initiate Summer Moong Procurement Without Delay

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 26 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has formally reached out to CM Mohan Yadav to address a brewing crisis in the agricultural sector concerning the procurement of summer moong.

In a detailed letter, Singh expressed urgent concern over the falling prices of the crop in private markets, which have reportedly dipped below the government-mandated Minimum Support Price even before the peak arrival season has commenced.

He has said the crop sowing has gone up 15-20 per cent this year. The veteran leader warned that the current market trends signal a potential economic disaster for the state's farming community.

According to Singh, the summer Moong crop is now fully mature across various regions of Madhya Pradesh, and a massive influx of produce is expected to hit the mandis in the coming days.

He noted that without immediate government intervention, farmers would be forced into distress sales, selling their hard-earned harvest at prices that fail to cover their basic production costs.

Citing information provided by Kedar Sirohi, a former member of the state Agriculture Advisory Council, Singh pointed out that the lack of proactive measures by the state administration is particularly troubling.

He highlighted a significant administrative lapse, stating that the Madhya Pradesh government has yet to submit its annual procurement proposal to the Central government. Typically, this proposal is a prerequisite for receiving permission and funding under the Price Support Scheme, which allows for large-scale government buy-backs at the Minimum Support Price.

The letter emphasises that the livelihood of thousands of farmers depends on the timely initiation of these procurement centres.

Singh asserted that any further delay in coordination between the state and central authorities would be a direct blow to the interests of the rural population.

By highlighting that no proposal has been sent to the Centre so far this year, the former Chief Minister has put the current administration on notice, demanding that the welfare of the cultivators be prioritised over bureaucratic formalities. He concluded by urging CM Yadav to fast-track the necessary permissions to ensure that the state's farmers receive a fair and profitable return for their labour.