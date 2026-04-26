Coach Tana Says 'Glimmer Of Hope' For Imperilled Moana Pasifika

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Christchurch, New Zealand: Moana Pasifika coach Tana Umaga said Sunday he doesn't know if there's a genuine buyer ready to rescue the financially stricken Super Rugby team -- but won't give up hope as the clock ticks down.

World Rugby boss Brett Robinson told journalists on Friday the world governing body won't bail out Auckland-based Moana, whose ownership group said this month it will cease its funding at the end of the season.

New Zealand Rugby is hoping another entity will purchase the licence for Moana, which was set up as a professional pathway team for Tongan, Samoan and Cook Island players.

Umaga's side are out of play-off contention, meaning they may have just four games remaining in what is their fifth season in the competition.

The former All Blacks captain said he hadn't given up hope of attracting a buyer, in an interview after his last-placed team lost 27-17 to the Highlanders in Christchurch.

"It is tough and it's obviously something that we can't get away from," Umaga told Sky Sport.

"We're a group that talks about it every day.

"There's always hope and there's a glimmer of that. There's interest, but how much?

"For these guys, they've got to show their wares out here because who knows what will happen?"

Umaga said disbanding Moana would remove a professional platform for Pasifika players, which is something he believes the game's authorities should consider.

However, Robinson said World Rugby invests in strengthening international teams, not professional clubs.

"It's not our job, our responsibility," he said.

Super Rugby chief executive Jack Mesley said there was "not a massive window" of time for Moana

Pasifika to be saved.

But he added: "We're hopeful that someone might step forward and take over that mantle."

