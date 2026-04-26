403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Record Cancer Diagnoses in UK Raise Health System Concerns
(MENAFN) A new report has found that cancer cases in the United Kingdom have reached record levels, placing increasing strain on the country’s healthcare system, according to reports.
Cancer Research UK said that more than 403,000 people are now diagnosed with cancer each year, averaging around 1,100 cases daily—or roughly one diagnosis every 80 seconds.
The rise has been linked primarily to population growth and an ageing demographic, but lifestyle factors are also playing a significant role. These include increasing obesity rates and ongoing tobacco use, with smoking alone responsible for an estimated 57,700 cases annually, according to reports.
Although survival outcomes have improved—around half of patients are now expected to live at least a decade after diagnosis—the report cautioned that progress could slow without further intervention.
“Publishing the plan is not a ‘job done’ on cancer,” said Michelle Mitchell.
The report also called for stronger prevention measures, expanded screening programs, and faster diagnosis times. It warned that waiting lists for cancer treatment remain among the worst on record, leaving many patients facing significant delays, according to reports.
Cancer Research UK urged governments across the UK to increase funding for both research and healthcare services, stressing that sustained investment is essential to improving patient outcomes.
Cancer Research UK said that more than 403,000 people are now diagnosed with cancer each year, averaging around 1,100 cases daily—or roughly one diagnosis every 80 seconds.
The rise has been linked primarily to population growth and an ageing demographic, but lifestyle factors are also playing a significant role. These include increasing obesity rates and ongoing tobacco use, with smoking alone responsible for an estimated 57,700 cases annually, according to reports.
Although survival outcomes have improved—around half of patients are now expected to live at least a decade after diagnosis—the report cautioned that progress could slow without further intervention.
“Publishing the plan is not a ‘job done’ on cancer,” said Michelle Mitchell.
The report also called for stronger prevention measures, expanded screening programs, and faster diagnosis times. It warned that waiting lists for cancer treatment remain among the worst on record, leaving many patients facing significant delays, according to reports.
Cancer Research UK urged governments across the UK to increase funding for both research and healthcare services, stressing that sustained investment is essential to improving patient outcomes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment