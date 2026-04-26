Thrissur Pooram: Component Poorams Arrive At Vadakkunnathan Temple

Vadakkunnathan Temple in Thrissur, Kerala, will witness the arrival of various component poorams, including Karamukku and Chembukkavu, escorted by traditional percussion ensembles and caparisoned elephants.

Kanimangalam Sastha is the first component of the Vadakkunnathan to reach Vadakkunnatha. According to the locals, the procession of the component poorams to the Vadakkunnatha temple started in the morning.

Kanimangalam Sastha is the first component of the Vadakkunnathan to reach Vadakkunnatha. Soon after, the component poorams of Karamukku, Chembukkavu, Pannampilly, Lalur, Ayyanthole, Neythalakavu and Choorakottukavu temples will also come to see Vadakkunnathan as per the decree. Melaravam and Gajaveeras will be escorted. Thechikottukavu Ramachandran is the favourite elephant of the Pooram lovers.

The Historic Vadakkunnathan Temple

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the presiding deity, the temple, believed to have been constructed in the 8th or 9th century CE, is considered one of the most important Shiva temples in Kerala. In the centre of the temple, there is a multi-shrined complex, besides the four Gopurams. The three key shrines of the temple have been dedicated to Vadakkunathan, or Lord Shiva; Lord Rama; and Shankaranarayana. Lord Shiva, who in the hunter form is called the Vettekkaran, besides in other places, is also worshipped in the Nalambalam area.

According to literature from the temple website, this religious place is an extraordinary example of the classical Kerala style of architecture featuring outstanding murals of the 17th century, echoing the story of the Mahabharata.

Keralam's Sacred Bond with Elephants

Meanwhile, in the lush landscapes of Keralam, where misty hills meet temple towns, the relationship between humans and elephants goes far beyond coexistence. It is a bond shaped by faith, tradition, and emotion, one that has endured for centuries and continues to evolve with time.

From the electrifying spectacle of Thrissur Pooram to the serene backdrops of Munnar, elephants are not just animals here; they are living symbols of cultural identity and grandeur. Towering over ten feet and adorned with golden ornaments, elephants become the centrepiece of Keralam's most iconic celebrations. At Thrissur Pooram, a festival more than two centuries old, thousands gather to witness a breathtaking blend of tradition, music, and devotion.

While elephants have long held a sacred place in Keralam's culture, their role has expanded with the rise of tourism. Visitors from across the world seek close encounters, feeding elephants, watching them bathe in rivers, or simply observing them in natural surroundings.

For many local families, elephant tourism has become a vital source of livelihood, sustaining traditions and supporting mahouts who dedicate their lives to these animals. With elephants living up to 70 years, this companionship often spans decades, built on patience, respect, and mutual trust.

From temple courtyards to quiet forest trails, the story of elephants in Keralam, and across South India, is ultimately a story of connection. It reflects a delicate balance between tradition and change, devotion and responsibility. In every festival procession and every silent walk through the forest, this bond reminds us that the relationship between humans and nature is not merely practical; it is deeply emotional. As Keralam moves forward, preserving this legacy while ensuring the well-being of its elephants will be key to sustaining this timeless coexistence. (ANI)

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