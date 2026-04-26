403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Reports Massive Russian Drone, Missile Attack
(MENAFN) Ukraine said Saturday that Russia carried out a large-scale aerial assault involving more than 650 drones and missiles, leaving at least five people dead and over 30 others wounded, according to reports.
The Ukrainian General Staff stated via Telegram that a total of 666 aerial threats were detected, with air defenses intercepting 610 of them, as stated by reports.
The attacks reportedly struck key infrastructure across several regions, including Dnipro, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Odesa, and Kyiv.
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry reported that civilian infrastructure was among the primary targets, confirming casualties and injuries resulting from the strikes, according to reports.
“Dnipro was the main target. A residential building was partially destroyed, with people likely still under the rubble,” the ministry said on the social media platform X.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended condolences to the victims’ families, stating: “Russia’s tactics remain unchanged — attack drones, cruise missiles, and a significant number of ballistic missiles. Most targets are civilian infrastructure in cities,” he said on X, adding that residential buildings, energy facilities and businesses were damaged.
“Each such strike must remind our partners that the situation requires immediate and decisive action.”
The Ukrainian General Staff stated via Telegram that a total of 666 aerial threats were detected, with air defenses intercepting 610 of them, as stated by reports.
The attacks reportedly struck key infrastructure across several regions, including Dnipro, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Odesa, and Kyiv.
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry reported that civilian infrastructure was among the primary targets, confirming casualties and injuries resulting from the strikes, according to reports.
“Dnipro was the main target. A residential building was partially destroyed, with people likely still under the rubble,” the ministry said on the social media platform X.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended condolences to the victims’ families, stating: “Russia’s tactics remain unchanged — attack drones, cruise missiles, and a significant number of ballistic missiles. Most targets are civilian infrastructure in cities,” he said on X, adding that residential buildings, energy facilities and businesses were damaged.
“Each such strike must remind our partners that the situation requires immediate and decisive action.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment