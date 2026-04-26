Dulquer Salmaan Releases Tharun Bhascker's 'Gaayapadda Simham' Trailer!

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 26 (IANS) Popular actor Dulquer Salmaan has launched the fun-filled trailer of director Kasyap Srinivas's eagerly awaited comedy drama 'Gaayapadda Simham', featuring actors Tharun Bhascker, Manasa Choudhary and Faria Abdullah in the lead.

The trailer that has been released shows that the story of the film revolves around an unexpected turn in the life of a young man, who dreams of settling down in America. His dreams are dashed as he is deported due to the strict immigration policies of the Donald Trump administration.

As his love and future are shattered, his growing frustration and anger lead him to think of opting for a strange kind of revenge. The trailer suggests that the film will not just be entertaining but thought-provoking as well.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the makers have crafted this story in such a way that it is a fine mix of satire and dark humour.

Pointing out that the story presented by Surya Prakash Josyula has equal parts emotion, irony, and humour, sources claim that director Kasyap Srinivas's story will be one with which youth will be able to connect.

Tharun Bhasckar plays the role of the ordinary young man, caught between hopes and reality. Faria Abdullah and Manasa Chowdhury add more beauty to the story by playing the heroines. Supporting actors Vishnu Oi, Harshavardhan, and Shubhalekha Sudhakar strengthen the film with their roles. JD Chakravarthy plays a role with negative shades in the film, which will have Sri Vishnu doing an extended cameo.

Technically, Vidya Sagar Chinta's cinematography gives a modern, colorful touch, while Sweeker Agasthi's music adds energy to the story. Viplav's editing keeps the pace of the film tight, while Chandrika Gorrepati's production design enhances the visual richness.

Presented by Pawan Saadineni, the film, which has been produced by Kalyana Chakravarthy Manthina, Bhanu Kiran Pratapa, Vijay Krishna Lingamaneni and Umesh Bansal, is set to hit the theatres on May 1 this year.