Russian Drones Attack Chernihiv, Fires Break Out In City

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, stated this on Telegram.

"The city is under enemy attack. Due to falling enemy UAVs, fires have broken out in private houses," the statement says.

According to the city administration, one drone also exploded near an apartment building. The explosion caused damage and shattered windows.

Information about casualties is being clarified, the administration added.

Russian strikes leave four civilians killed, 17 injured in Kherson region

Before the attack, the Ukrainian Air Force warned about the movement of enemy UAVs heading toward Chernihiv from the east.

An air raid alert has been declared in the city.

As Ukrinform previously reported, yesterday the enemy carried out a combined strike on the Chernihiv region, killing two civilians.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service