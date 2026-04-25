National Exports Rise 3%, Trade Deficit Falls 4.8% In First Two Months Of 2026 - Dos

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - National exports rose by 3.0 per cent in the first two months of 2026 to JD1.35 billion, while re-exports fell by 12.6 per cent to JD361 million, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Thursday in its monthly report on foreign trade.

Total exports stood at JD1.711 billion, marking a slight decrease of 0.8 per cent compared with the same period of 2025, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Imports declined by 2.5 per cent to reach JD3.005 billion in the same period, while trade deficit reached JD1.294 billion, down by JD65 million, or 4.8 per cent, compared with the same period of 2025.

The coverage ratio of total exports to imports reached 57.0 per cent in the first two months of 2026, compared with 56.0 per cent in the same period in 2025, an increase of 1 per cent.

In February 2026, total exports stood at JD811 million, including JD643 million in national exports and JD168 million in re-exports. Imports reached JD1.502 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of JD691 million for the month.

Compared with February 2025, total exports fell by 6.8 per cent. National exports declined by 4.9 per cent, and re-exports dropped by 13.4 per cent. Imports, however, increased by 6.0 per cent, leading to a 26.3 per cent rise in the trade deficit.

In terms of commodity composition, the increase in national exports was driven by crude potash, up 46.5 per cent, garments and related items, up 6.4 per cent, nitrogen or chemical fertilisers, up 0.8 per cent, pharmaceutical products, up 17.6 per cent, and crude phosphate, up 16.2 per cent.

On the import side, increases were recorded in jewellery and precious items, up 37.6 per cent, electrical machinery and equipment, up 0.7 per cent, and plastics, up 9.2 per cent. Imports of crude oil and its derivatives fell by 8.8 per cent, machines by 7.0 per cent, and vehicles and bicycles by 38.4 per cent.

The rise in national exports was mainly driven by higher exports to non-Arab Asian countries, including China, as well as to European Union countries, including the Netherlands. The main sources of increased imports were the Greater Arab Free Trade Area countries and China.