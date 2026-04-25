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Sheikh Joaan, Thai PM Mull Sport Ties


2026-04-25 11:02:43
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met with His Excellency President of the Asian Olympic Council Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani in Bangkok Saturday.

They discussed ways to enhance sports co-operation between the two sides to support the development of the Olympic movement in Asia, in addition to discussing a number of issues of mutual interest.

HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani also held a meeting with National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT) President Pimol Srivikorn during which they addressed sporting relations between the council and the committee and ways to advance joint cooperation.

The meeting also followed up on preparations for upcoming continental sporting events and competitions.

Asian Olympic Council Bangkok Anutin Charnvirakul

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Gulf Times

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