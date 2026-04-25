Sheikh Joaan, Thai PM Mull Sport Ties
They discussed ways to enhance sports co-operation between the two sides to support the development of the Olympic movement in Asia, in addition to discussing a number of issues of mutual interest.
HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani also held a meeting with National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT) President Pimol Srivikorn during which they addressed sporting relations between the council and the committee and ways to advance joint cooperation.
The meeting also followed up on preparations for upcoming continental sporting events and competitions.Asian Olympic Council Bangkok Anutin Charnvirakul
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment