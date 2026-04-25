MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post ​The Provinces with the Highest and Lowest Fixed Internet Speeds appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

In an increasingly digital world, the quality of your connection can define your productivity, entertainment, and even your access to education. However, internet performance isn't uniform across the country. Recent data reveals a significant“digital divide” between different regions, we break down the provinces that lead the rankings in connectivity and those that are still lagging.

The regions with the highest speeds usually benefit from denser urban infrastructure and a wider rollout of Fiber to the Home (FTTH)

These areas often host major tech hubs and telecommunications headquarters, ensuring faster maintenance and more competitive pricing plans.

On the other side of the spectrum, certain provinces face structural challenges that hinder high-speed access.

. [Insert Province]: Often limited by rural geography.

. [Insert Province]: Relying on legacy copper networks (ADSL).

. [Insert Province]: High costs of infrastructure deployment.

Key Insight: The gap between the fastest and slowest provinces can be as large as [X]%, highlighting the need for more inclusive national digital policies.

It's not just about who your provider is. Several variables play a role in why your province might be faster than others:

Fiber optics are expensive to lay in sparsely populated areas.Provinces with government-backed digital agendas tend to see quicker upgrades.More providers in a region usually drive speeds up and prices down.

While the national average continues to rise, the disparity between provinces remains a hurdle. If you live in a low-speed area, checking for Fixed Wireless or Satellite alternatives might be your best bet until fiber reaches your doorstep.

How does your connection compare? Run a speed test today and let us know your results in the comments!

The post ​The Provinces with the Highest and Lowest Fixed Internet Speeds appeared first on The Costa Rica News.