Floors To Your Home Encourages Buyers To Ask One Key Question Before Purchasing Flooring Online

Industry veteran Floors To Your Home urges consumers to ask“Do they own the inventory?” before placing an order.

Indianapolis, IN, 25th April 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - As more homeowners turn to online retailers for flooring, Floors To Your Home is raising awareness of a simple yet often overlooked question that can impact delivery time, product accuracy, and overall project success: Does the company actually own the inventory it is selling?

According to Dan Kahn, President and Co-Owner of Floors To Your Home, many consumers assume that all online flooring retailers operate the same way. In reality, business models vary widely.

“I understand that making an expensive decision to purchase flooring can sometimes be confusing,” Kahn says.“It gets more difficult when the website you are shopping is not one you are familiar with.”

The flooring industry in the United States generates more than $25 billion annually, with a growing share of purchases happening online. As e-commerce expands, many retailers rely on a drop-shipping model, where they do not physically stock products. Instead, they place orders with third-party suppliers after a customer completes a purchase.

This extra step can lead to delays, backorders, and uncertainty around delivery timelines.

“Most of our competitors don't own a single box of flooring,” Kahn explains.“Once you place an order with them, they in turn place the order with a third-party supplier.”

Floors To Your Home operates differently. The company warehouses the majority of its inventory in its Indianapolis facility, allowing it to ship directly to customers.

“We own and warehouse 99% of all the products you see displayed on our website,” Kahn says.“We are able to ship the next day on almost 99% of all of our orders.”

Industry research shows that delivery delays remain one of the top complaints in home improvement projects. When materials arrive late, installation schedules can be disrupted, leading to extended timelines and added costs.

“We've had customers call us and say their installer is already scheduled,” Kahn says.“If the flooring doesn't show up on time, that's not just an inconvenience. It can delay the entire project.”

Beyond timing, inventory ownership also impacts order accuracy. Flooring orders often involve multiple boxes and precise quantities, making mistakes costly.

“We double and triple check before any flooring is shipped out for complete, 100% accuracy,” Kahn says.“We will personally call you to let you know that your flooring has shipped.”

Floors To Your Home encourages buyers to take a more informed approach before making an online purchase.

One Question That Changes Everything

Before buying flooring online, ask:

“Do you own and warehouse the product you're selling?”

The answer can provide insight into:

How quickly will the order ship Whether the product is actually in stock How reliable will the delivery timeline be Who is responsible for handling and inspecting the order

Consumers are also encouraged to request samples, review independent ratings, and speak directly with a representative when possible.

“Nothing compares to holding a piece of the actual flooring in your home,” Kahn says.“It helps you make a more confident decision.”

As the industry continues to evolve, Floors To Your Home believes that better questions lead to better outcomes.

“I want to personally assure you and put your mind at ease,” Kahn says.“You can feel confident and safe when you understand who you're doing business with.”

About Floors To Your Home

Founded in 1921, Floors To Your Home is a four-generation, family-owned flooring retailer based in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company specializes in purchasing first-quality discontinued, closeout, and overstock flooring directly from major manufacturers and national retailers. By warehousing the majority of its inventory in-house, Floors To Your Home maintains direct control over product storage, packaging, and shipping, allowing for faster delivery and greater order accuracy. The company continues to operate on the ethical standards and customer service principles established more than 100 years ago.