The Independence Fund Commemorates 6Th Annual Wounded Heroes Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sunday, April 26, The Independence Fund Hosts Wounded Heroes Day Celebration

Charlotte, North Carolina, April 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Independence Fund will commemorate the 6th Annual Wounded Heroes Day on April 26, 2026, with a ceremony and groundbreaking for a Veterans Memorial Park dedicated to SGT Michael Verardo, whose courage and sacrifice inspired the observance.

Observed annually on April 24, Wounded Heroes Day honors U.S. Veterans wounded in combat and recognizes the lifelong sacrifices they and their families endure. Inspired by SGT Verardo, who was critically injured in Afghanistan in 2010, the day serves as both a tribute and a call to action.

This year's event highlights SGT Verardo's extraordinary life and legacy while recognizing the thousands of catastrophically wounded Veterans across the country and encouraging communities to take an active role in supporting them.

Attendees are invited to participate by assembling Veteran care packages and writing letters to Veterans and deployed servicemembers.

“Wounded Heroes Day is more than remembrance. It is a national movement to acknowledge the true cost of war and ensure our nation's wounded heroes and their families receive the support they deserve,” Doug Ackerman, Chief Operating Officer.

The event will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, at Marvin Village Hall, located at 10006 Marvin School Road in Marvin.

After being wounded in an improvised explosive device attack, SGT Verardo chose to return to his unit. Fourteen days later, during his first patrol back on April 24, 2010, he was struck again and sustained catastrophic injuries. He survived extraordinary odds, and that day became known as his Alive Day.

Established in North Carolina in 2021 and recognized nationally in 2025, Wounded Heroes Day brings together communities, organizations and partners to actively support wounded Veterans and ensure that no wounded hero fights alone.

On Aug. 26, 2025, SGT Verardo died as a result of his combat injuries after years of recovery and more than 100 surgeries. He is survived by his wife, Sarah, and their three daughters, Grace, Mary Scott, and Elizabeth. His legacy continues through The Independence Fund and the lives he impacted.

Event Details

Who: The Independence Fund, Marvin Elementary School, Village of Marvin

What: 6th Annual Wounded Heroes Day Ceremony and Memorial Park Groundbreaking

When: 3 p.m., Sunday, April 26, 2026

Where: Marvin Village Hall, 10006 Marvin School Road, Marvin, NC

ABOUT THE INDEPENDENCE FUND:

Founded in 2007, The Independence Fund (501c3) is committed to serving the Warfighter Community by providing innovative programs and services to support the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual independence of our servicemembers, combat Veterans, their Caregivers, families, and allies who served in combat alongside our troops, through innovative mobility and adaptive technologies and therapies for combat Veterans; suicide prevention; Caregiver and family support; and Veteran advocacy with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, other government agencies, federal and state legislators, and other partners. The Independence Fund believes in fairness and equality for all Veterans and families

CONTACT: Meghan Patterson The Indepedence Fund 7049415866...